QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, breezy, high 62 (record: 64 set in 1950)

Tonight: More rain, low 56

Wednesday: Rain showers, evening clearing, high 61

Thursday: Clouds, showers later, high 44

Friday: AM flurries, clouds, high 39

Saturday: Few rain/snow showers, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

More rain is on the way ahead of a much cooler end to the week and weekend.

Rain showers are staying southeast of the I-71 corridor and will continue to thin through the evening. Temperatures today climbed into the 60s, but fell just shy of the daily record in Columbus, which is 64 degrees set in 1897 and tied in 1950.

Flood warnings and advisories will remain in effect for parts of southern and southeastern Ohio through the evening. Remember that it is never safe to cross a flooded roadway. Instead, it is a better idea to turn around and take another route.

Tonight, we’ll see a few showers, but mostly stay under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm and only fall to the mid 50s.

More warm and soggy conditions are on the way tomorrow. Showers will build in through the morning and afternoon, with most of the heaviest showers staying southeast of I-71 as a cold front moves through the area. As the front passes through, showers will clear from northwest to southeast through the evening.

The break from the rain will be short lived though. Another chance for showers will move in Thursday evening into the overnight. As temperatures fall from a high in the mid 40s to a low near freezing, showers will transition from a chilly rain to a light rain and snow mix. Showers and flurries will wrap up by sunrise Friday. Friday will be cooler and much more seasonal with a high in the upper 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz