QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain and storms, high 79

Tonight: Few showers, low 66

Monday: Few pop-ups, high 78

Tuesday: Clearing, warmer, high 82

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Thursday: Warm sunshine, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We’ve got another wet day ahead of us, with just a few pop-ups to start the morning off, but heavier showers and storms picking up early afternoon and through about sunset this evening. A few of these storms will have the potential to be strong to severe this afternoon, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Localized flooding will also be a threat, as storms roll over areas of saturated soil from storms yesterday. Highs today will be cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

As we head into Monday, we’ll have some lingering shower potential, mainly during the afternoon hours. This will be much lighter than what we’re seeing Sunday, and those shower chances gradually taper off as we head into Monday evening. Highs will stick in the upper 70s.

We start to clear up as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures start a warming trend as well. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the low 80s.

More seasonable temperatures arrive midweek, with temperatures topping out in the middle 80s with sunshine for both Wednesday and Thursday.

-McKenna