More showers and storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Chance showers, high 61

Tonight: Rain and storms, low 55

Saturday: Showers & storms, high 72

Sunday: Early AM showers, then some clearing, windy, falling temps, daytime high 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 56

Tuesday: PM Showers, 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

We’ll see a few breaks in the showers early this morning before showers and storms move back in this weekend.

Today we’re keeping an eye on a front that has set up to our south. So far it’s been a cloudy an warm start to the morning with early morning temperatures in the 50s, which is closer to our normal highs for this time of the year.

As we head toward 10 a.m. to noon, we’ll see a few showers move into the area. It won’t be a total washout, but showers will become more scattered through the afternoon and evening. All the clouds and a northeast breeze will result temperatures slowly warning to the lower 60s, which is about 5 degrees above normal and about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday.

As that front lifts north tonight and crosses into central Ohio, we’ll see not only more rain, but some thunderstorms as well.

Thunderstorms will continue into Saturday thanks to a warm front. Again, the day won’t be a total washout, but we could see areas of heavier rain and gusty wind with storms. Temperatures will be warm and top off in the lower 70s.

Sunday morning, a cold front will slide through and take the chance for showers and storms with it. After morning showers slide east, we’ll be left behind with a partly sunny sky and a windy day. Temperatures will be more seasonal and top off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday giving us not only dry conditions but a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay near normal for this time of year and top off in the mid 50s,

The dry weather won’t last long. Tuesday night into Wednesday, another system will move in to the south and bring back showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Have a great day!

-Liz