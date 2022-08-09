QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chance showers, few rumbles overnight, low 72

Today: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81

Tonight: Showers and t-storms, low 66

Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 82

Thursday: Few PM Storms, high 83

Friday: Sunny, cooler, high 78

Saturday: Sunny sky, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s another muggy start to the day with more showers and storms on the way.

As a cold front moves into the area today, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, only reaching a high in the low 80s, but we will stay muggy thanks to dew points in the low to mid 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will hang around tonight as the front continues to slide southeast. Temperatures will be more seasonal for this time of year and fall to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, with the front still in the southeast corner of the state, we’ll see a few more showers and storms. Temperatures will be similar to today and max out in the lower 80s.

Our weather pattern will finally start to change by the end of the week thanks to another cold front. This front will move through on Thursday and trigger a few more afternoon thunder showers.

Behind this front, dry and much cooler air will move in. Temperatures Friday and into the weekend will start off in the mid to upper 50s, which is 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year, and only warm up to a high around 80 degrees alongside plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Liz