More showers and some warmer temps as we head into the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

Monday: Partly sunny. High 41

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy & mild. High 50

Christmas Eve: Rain showers changing to snow. High 40

Christmas: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

It’s a cool, cloudy end to the weekend, and we will be watching for several chances for showers through the week.

We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky tonight and into the start of the workweek. Temperatures on Monday will start off around freezing, then just back up toward 40 degrees. A clipper system will move through Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it our next chance for showers.

We’ll return to our pattern on Tuesday of cloudy conditions and temperatures rising from freezing up toward the 40 degree mark. Wednesday, we’ll see more breaks in the clouds and a big boost in temperature up near 50 degrees.

A strong cold front will move in on Thursday. This will bring in a breezy wind and showers. Showers will start as rain, then change over to snow.

The chance for some light snow showers will continue into early Christmas day. This could result in some light snow accumulation. In order to be considered a “white Christmas,” we’ll need a snow depth of 1 inch or more. So, this is a system that we’ll be keeping an eye on to see if we can hit that mark.

-Liz