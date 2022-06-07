QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers early, isolated pop-ups later, high 77

Tonight: Showers & t-storms ending, then mostly cloudy, low 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, t-showers late into the night, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 78

Friday: Partly sunny, t-showers later into evening/night, high 77

Saturday: Chance for showers, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Showers will continue today as a cold front slides through the area. Temperatures will slowly climb to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Behind the front, we’ll see a break from showers and thunderstorms as we wrap up the morning and head into the evening. Then this afternoon and evening a few more showers will develop. These showers will wrap up overnight as cooler, drier air will moves in from the northwest. This will leave behind a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky overnight and lows falling near 60°.

On Wednesday, a stalled front will kick up the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will stay seasonal and climb up near 80°.

High pressure moves in again by Thursday. This will add back in sunshine with comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

But, I wouldn’t put the rain gear away too far because another chance for showers and storms moves in Friday afternoon and continue its Saturday. The weekend will be far from a washout though. Sunshine makes a return on Sunday with temperatures staying comfortable and in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz