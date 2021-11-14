QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy, then chance for showers, low 32

Today: AM flurries, pm showers, night light mix, high 40

Tonight: Chance for showers, breezy, low 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer, showers late, high 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More clouds, showers and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for the end of the weekend.

Just like yesterday, we’ll see a few flurries to start the morning, but are not expecting any of the white stuff to stick and accumulate. Temperatures will be on the cool side as they continue to fall down near freezing.

As a cold front approaches the area, more showers will move in. We’ll see a rain and snow mix through the afternoon, eventually transitioning to a light rain as temperatures climb to around 40 degrees.

Behind the front, we’ll see more flurries and breezy conditions tonight. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph, which will make near freezing temperatures feel like the mid 20s.

Showers will wrap up on Monday, but clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around. High temperatures will struggle to even reach 40 degrees, but feel more like the 30s thanks to a westerly breeze.

High pressure will move in on Tuesday and help to clear out the clouds. Sunshine will aid in helping temperatures climb to the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Ahead of another cold front, temperatures will jump to the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon alongside more clouds and a southerly wind. As the front moves across Central Ohio, rain showers will return by the afternoon and evening.

We’ll see drier conditions for the end of the week, but temperatures will be on the chilly side, only reaching a high in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz