QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers, low 65

Today: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81

Tonight: Some clearing, low 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

The cold front that moved through yesterday will stall out to the south today and keep around the chance for a few showers today. Through the morning and afternoon, we’ll keep around the familiar pattern of clouds and a few pop up showers. Today, the chance for showers will mostly be southeast of I-71, which is closer to the front.

Tonight, we’ll see drier conditions and even clear out some of the clouds. Temperatures will be much cooler and fall down to the lower 60s.

Tomorrow, it will be a dry start to the morning followed by a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. This chance for showers will be guided by another cold front moving through the area.

This front will be followed by cooler, drier air, and lead to big changes by the end of the week and weekend. As a Canadian high pressure system takes charge this weekend, we’ll see more clear sky and a light northerly breeze. Friday and Saturday will feel more like fall with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz