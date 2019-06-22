More shower & storm chances this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:



Today: Clouds slowly clearing, high 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 59

Sunday: Dry morning, then showers and storms later, high in the mid 84

Monday: Showers and storms, high 85

Tuesday: Clearing clouds, high 83

Wednesday: Watch for pop-up storms, otherwise partly cloudy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

After a wet start to the morning, showers are moving out and the clouds will follow. We will gradually see more breaks in the cloud cover as high temperatures climb up near 80 degrees, which is nearly 5 degrees below normal.

Overnight tonight, will see that area high pressure to the north to clear out a few more the clouds. We will stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall down to the upper 50s.

On Sunday, a warm front will start to slide into the area. This will provide a boost in temperature to the mid-80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

That chance for showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Monday as a cold front slides in.

Temperatures turn off the week will stay in the mid-80s. As high pressure moves in by the middle of the week, we will gradually start to see some sunshine as well.



On Wednesday, will keep a close eye on the chance for more showers and storms as temperatures hit the mid 80s. The, it looks like it’ll be a dry end of the week with temperatures climbing to mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz