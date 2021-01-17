More flurries, clouds and cool temps to end the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Chance for snow showers, less than 1/2″. Low around 30

Today: Cloudy & seasonally chilly, snow showers later. High 36

Tonight: Snow showers, snow totals less than 1/2″. Low 27

MLK Jr Day: Few flurries, otherwise cloudy & chilly. High 33

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 36

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High 34

Thursday: Snow showers early changing to rain. High 41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re watching for more snow showers and chilly temperatures as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with more chilly temperatures and snow showers. Temperatures will start off around 30 degrees, then only climb to a high in the low to mid 30s. Light snow showers and flurries will stick around and keep the theme of only creating a dusting to 1/2″ mostly just in the grass. With colder temperatures though, we could see a few slick spots on the roads, especially overnight and first thing in the morning.

Monday, a weak area of high pressure will build in, but this won’t be strong enough to bring back sunshine. Instead, we’ll see some morning flurries and more clouds. Temperatures will stay chilly, and below normal only reaching a high around freezing.

Another cold front will move in on Tuesday, bringing with it more clouds and snow showers.

Dry weather and the chance for some peeks of sunshine will return on Wedensday. Temperatures will remain seasonally chilly, starting off in the low to mid 20s, then only topping off in the mid 30s.

We’ll see a boost in temperature on Thursday back up to the low 40s. But, milder temperatures will be paired with rain showers.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz