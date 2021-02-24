More seasonal temps to end work week, wet, Spring-like weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, low 28

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, high 42

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, high 45

Saturday: Isolated early AM showers, mostly cloudy, high 54

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been the warmest day of the year today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with 60s in the south today. No where near the all-time February high temp set 4 years ago today at 78°.

Tonight the rain showers will end early in the southeast by mid evening with cooler northwest winds ushering into our area with lows into the upper 20s. Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies early, with more sunshine as we head into the day with highs near normal in the lower 40s.

Friday, expect partly cloudy skies, we will see our temps back slightly above normal in the middle 40s for highs. Friday night a weak boundary will push northward and this will give us a chance of showers overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Highs on Saturday will recover into the middle 50s during the day. We will see another chance of rain returning Saturday night and into Sunday with highs back in the mid 50s on Sunday. A weak frontal boundary will sag south through the area Sunday night into Monday, giving us a chance of showers early next work week.

Temps will fall from the lower 40s back into the 30s on Monday. The boundary will be to our south on Tuesday with highs near 40. We will have some isolated rain showers in the south on Tuesday. Wednesday skies will clear out with more sunshine and temps a few degrees above normal in the middle to upper 40s.

-Dave