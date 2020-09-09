More seasonal temps before a weekend cold front brings rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, some patchy fog, low 65

Thursday: Some clouds, high 84

Friday: Partly sunny, high 79

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, storms later, high 84

Sunday: Rain early, some clearing late, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a nice, and very warm day today with temps that have pushed back up into the middle to upper 80s. We will see mainly clear skies overnight tonight early, with some patchy fog late, with lows in the low to middle 80s.

Thursday, expect clouds to increase during the day with more clouds later and a wind shift around to the north later in the day with highs back up into the middle 80s. We will clouds thick Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Friday with partly sunny skies and a cooler airmass, we should see temps remaining near normal in the upper 70s.

The weekend promised some changes as a cold front will be pushing toward our area. We will start off dry early on Saturday, but as the front approaches, rain chances will increase late day with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances will continue Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will keep rain chances in the forecast early, but then some clearing later in the day behind the cold front with temps back into the lower 80s. A more seasonal weather pattern will settle in early next week.

This means temps pushing into the upper 70s on Monday with clearing skies. Cooler nights are expected Monday and Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Highs on Tuesday will top in the upper 70s. We will be close to 80 on Wednesday with a mix of clouds.

-Dave