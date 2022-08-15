QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds clearing, high 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Tuesday: Few scat’d p.m. showers, otherwise partly cloudy, high 79

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, more sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

After tying the record for coldest high temperature yesterday, we’ll see much more seasonal temperatures this week.

Morning clouds are already starting to clear out this afternoon and will help to boost temperatures into the lower 80s, which is much closer to our normal high of 84. Clouds will start to push back in later this afternoon and early evening. During this time we’ll see a slight chance for a sprinkle.

Showers will clear out tonight and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky and light northerly breeze. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 60s, which is right in line with normal.

It will be a dry start to the day on Tuesday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of a chance for a few showers just in time for the evening drive. While won’t see anything strong to severe, there will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorms, mostly between 2-6 p.m. Temperatures will be a little cooler because of the clouds, and only top off in the upper 70s.

Just like today, there will be a slight chance for an afternoon. Otherwise we will see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures sloly climb from the lower 60s to a high around 80 degrees.

High pressure will take charge for Thursday and Friday. This will help to clear out the clouds and get rid of any chance for showers. We’ll see a slight warming trend at the end of the week as highs climb to the low 80s Thursday then mid 80s Friday. Temperatures will stay seasonal this weekend as another system builds in and brings back the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz