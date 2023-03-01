QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & pop-up storms early, mostly cloudy, low 43

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 55

Friday: Rainy, some heavy rain, breezy, high 54

Saturday: Isolated early am showers, partly sunny, high 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After an absolutely incredibly warm day today, a whole 30 degrees above normal, and 10 degrees above the previous record, we are watching to our southwest as showers and storms will pop along a cold front that will push through this evening. The best chances of storms will be after sunset, and before midnight, and most of them south of I-70.

The main threats with any of these storms will be gusty winds, and possibly some isolated hail. These threats are low, but something we will watch out for. As we head overnight, we will enjoy mixed clouds and temps well above normal into the lower 40s.

Thursday will see slow clearing with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase late Thursday with rain returning overnight into Friday. Friday looks to be a wet and breezy day with highs in the middle 50s again. These showers will end with possibly some wet flurries overnight Friday night into Saturday early morning.

The weekend should be nice, with partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near normal in the middle 40s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. It will be even warmer on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers will move in Monday night into Tuesday with highs on Tuesday into the lower 50s.

We will fall back to near normal for next Wednesday in the middle 40s with clearing skies.

-Dave