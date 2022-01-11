QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear early, more clouds later, low 24 and rising later

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance light wet snow, high 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, high 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance snow showers, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a bright & brisk day today, temps may dip a degree or two this evening, and then start to rise as we head into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Wednesday will start with temps near 30 in the morning and climbing into the lower 40s.

We will watch a weak system slide down into the area on Thursday. This will not bring a lot of moisture with it, but should be able to scare up some light wet snow showers. As temps will be in the upper 30s, this should melt on roadways during the midday. The bigger difference is this will bring temps back to the lower 30s on Friday with more clouds.

The weekend we are watching closely a system that is diving southeast from the northwest. The latest model guidance is trending a bit further west with this system and have it skirting our area, especially the southern half of our area on Saturday. This will do two things to the forecast, lower the chances of snow, and at the same time lower the temps.

With the storm track being a bit further to the west and south, the colder air will be pulled more south, so highs will remain in the upper 20s only on Saturday with a chance of snow showers, better chances south. On Sunday we will be watching as that system begins to swing northeast and on the left side of the system our southeast and eastern counties especially may see some late day snow showers on Sunday, highs again near 30.

For early next week we will see a good deal of clouds on Monday with highs in the middle 30s on Monday and in the middle to upper 30s on Tuesday with more sunshine.

-Dave