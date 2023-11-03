QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds later, breezy, high 59

Tonight: More clouds, low 43

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, isolated sprinkle, high 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Monday: Increasing clouds, showers later, high 66

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, isolated showers, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a nice and seasonable note, with highs warming into the upper 50s. Expect lots of sunshine through the first half of the day, with a few more clouds building in later this evening. We will be fairly breezy at times, with those winds especially picking up tonight. So for Football Friday Nite, expect mild and breezy conditions, with temps in the low 50s at kickoff, and cooling to the upper 40s as games wrap up.

Then for this weekend, expect mainly cloudy skies Saturday, with mostly dry conditions, outside of an isolated sprinkle chance. Highs warm to the lower 60s thanks to a strong southerly breeze.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine Sunday under just partly cloudy skies. Highs stick in the lower 60s, and we are looking dry.

Things begin to shift Monday as a cold front begins to near the region. This will start to increase our clouds Monday, and our breeze picks up. Highs will be warm, in the middle 60s. Then, late Monday into early Tuesday, we will be tracking a few light showers.

Temperatures drop to the lower 60s Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies, and just a few isolated showers. Those rain chances increase as we get into Wednesday, and temperatures continue to fall.

-McKenna