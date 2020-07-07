More scattered storms, no relief from the heat

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This afternoon: Hot, humid, scattered t-storms. High 95

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, chance of storms. Low 72

Wednesday: Hot, sticky, scattered storms. High 95

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, stray storms p.m. High 94

Friday: Partly cloudy, humid, storms likely. High 93

Saturday: Partly sunny, slight chance for afternoon pop-up. High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Tuesday!

It’s been a hot, humid day and thunderstorms are already starting fire off.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we’ll be keeping and eye on the radar. While we are not expecting a widespread severe threat, there have already been a few storms work their way across the area capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and hail. Non-severe threats with these storms include a widespread threat for lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

As we head toward sunset and start to lose some of the heat from the day, the chance for showers and storms will start to clear out.

Just like last night and this morning, we won’t catch much of a break from the heat and humidity. Lows tonight will again only fall down to the 70s.

Tomorrow, Thursday and Friday will look very similar to today. After a warm and steamy start to the day, we’ll quickly jump back up into the mid 90s alongside a mostly sunny sky.

By the afternoon, we’ll see heat and humidity combine to give us another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, but feel a lot more like 95-100 degrees.

Late Friday into Saturday, a front will move through the area, giving us a widespread chance for showers and storms. While it will break our streak of days reaching 90 degrees or higher, it won’t provide much relief.

This weekend, high temperatures will stay warm and climb to the mid to upper 80s. The chance for showers won’t be as widespread, but still can’t rule out a few afternoon pop-ups.

Stay tuned to NBC4 news and our NBC4 mobile weather app for the latest of the heat and storms.

Have a great evening!

-Liz