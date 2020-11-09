More record warmth coming, but a return to normal to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, record warm, low 55

Tuesday: Sunshine early, clouds later, quite breezy, rain at night, high 78

Wednesday: AM Rain showers, high 66

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 60

Friday: Sunny skies, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a 2nd straight day of record heat today, and that streak should continue into Tuesday. We will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 50s, within a degree of the record for warmest overnight low, and a degree of our normal afternoon high.

Tuesday will start near record warm with mostly clear skies, but as we progress through the day, clouds will start to increase along with the winds. This will easily push us up into record territory again as highs will shatter the current record of 72.

Tuesday night rain will return to our area finally with lows staying in record range again in the upper 50s with breezy conditions. Rain showers will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday with some clearing later and highs still in the middle 60s.

Thursday will see a cooler, but above normal start with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, we will see a beautiful November afternoon with highs near 60. Friday will be a bit cooler, but still slightly above normal in the upper 50s.

The weekend will see clouds increasing on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We will see a slight chance of showers past sunset on Saturday with rain chances increasing on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will have a warm front lifting north ahead of an overnight cold front.

Monday should see clearing skies, with highs in the middle 50s, but still above normal.

-Dave