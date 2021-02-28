More rain & warmer temperatures to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rainy but mild. Low 44

Today: On/off rain showers, breezy at times, quite mild, high 59

Tonight: Rain ending, breezy. Low 35

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler & windy. High 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brisk, chance for overnight showers. High 42

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, high 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More rain is on the way along with warmer temperatures to end the weekend.

Early this morning, a warm front is lifting across Central Ohio, contributing to moderate to heavy rain and a breezy southerly wind.

Early morning temperatures are starting off in line with normal highs for this time of year, in the mid 40s, and will climb to around 60s degrees. While the heaviest rain and greatest risk for flooding will be to the south, we will keep an eye out for isolated flooding north of the Ohio River. By this afternoon, an associated cold front will move through and help to thin rain showers from west to east.

Tonight, showers will end and we’ll be left with a cloudy sky. The wind will stay strong as it shifts out of the northwest with gusts around 30 mph. Drier air from high pressure moves in to start the week. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Monday starting off in the mid 30s, then reaching a high in the mid 40s.

Despite sunshine, the coldest day of the week will be on Tuesday. We’ll be just a few degrees below normal starting off in the 20s before topping off in the lower 40s.

A weak system will move through Tuesday night and bring in our next chance for showers. The chance for any rain will be short lived though because more dry air moves in for the end of the week along with warmer temperatures topping off around 50 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz