A persistent southerly flow of moist air will bring another day of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Temperatures will be stuck in the upper 60s to low 70s under a thick layer of clouds.

A large slow-moving storm over the Ohio Valley will drift eastward across the region, promoting humid and unsettled weather, with occasional showers and storms.

A cold front will cross the state tonight, with more showers and rumbles. The clouds and scattered showers will shift farther east Saturday in time for the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s Saturday, with gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Mainly summer and warmer weather will prevail Sunday and on Memorial Day, with summerlike highs in the 80s. Temperatures will approach 90 early next week, before a cold front arrives with a few storms late Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Friday: Showers, rumbles. High 72

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 59

Saturday: Morning clouds, clearing. High 74

Sunday: Few clouds, warmer. High 84 (57)

Memorial Day: Sunny, warmer. High 89 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 90 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot. High 90 (68)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 82 (68)