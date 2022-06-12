QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain ending, then cloudy. Low 66

Today: Morning mix clouds and sun, p.m. showers & storms. High 83

Tonight: Rain & rumbles. Low 68

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, sticky, few pop-ups. High 88

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. High 93

Wednesday: Sunny, hot & humid. High 95

Thursday: Partly sunny, steamy, p.m. storms. High 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a soggy start to the day and another round of rain is on the way later this afternoon.

Early thing morning, rain showers will keep moving east, and leave behind a cloudy sky and a few areas of fog.

We’ll stay dry through the morning hours as temperatures climb to a high in the lower 80s. By noon, we will start to see a few showers that will become more widely scattered through the afternoon and evening. Within these showers we will see thunderstorms capable of heavy pockets of rain and a few strong wind gusts.

Rain and rumbles of thunder will continue for the first half of the night, and start to taper off after midnight. We’ll be left with a cloudy sky and lows falling to the mid to upper 60s.

After a warmer start to the day, temperatures will keep climbing to the upper 80s by Monday afternoon. As we heat up, we will also see a few thunderstorms just in time for the afternoon drive.

A much more summerlike pattern returns for Tuesday & Wednesday. Both days will feature sunshine, high humidity, lows in the 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Both days will be in range to at least tie the current record high. The record to beat on Tuesday is 94 degrees set in 1994. Wednesday’s record is 96 degrees set in 1897.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz