QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, milder, high 83

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 65

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 78

Wednesday: Showers & storms, high 83

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 82

Friday: Clearing, nice, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Monday!

It’s been a dry, mild start to the workweek, but more rain and storms are on the way.

Today we’ve been behind a cold front, which has shifted the breeze to the northwest and aided in ushering in cooler and drier air.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight. This plus the northerly shift in wind will help temperatures slowly drop to the mid 60s.

After a cooler, seasonal start to the day, temperatures will slowly climb to the upper 70s, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The cooler temps will be thanks to a front stalled in the southern part of the state helping to kick up showers. Most of the showers will stay south of I-70 through the afternoon and evening, but become more widespread Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, we’ll watch another system build in from the west. As this front moves into the area, we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms. These will clear by Friday and give us a nice end to the week and start to the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Liz