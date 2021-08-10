More rain, storms, some strong, plus heat & humidity for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, very muggy, low 74

Wednesday: Partly sunny, muggy, chances of rain & storms, high 88

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, on/off storms, high 91

Friday: Frontal rain & storms, high 90

Saturday: Clearing later, drier, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We had storms early today, and we are taking a slight break as more pop-ups are forming to our west, and very far west this evening. We will stay mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday will be interesting as a remnant system will be entering the state early, and we will see more showers and storms firing up mid to late morning on Wednesday and sliding to the southeast by early afternoon. This line of storms could have some strong gusty storms with highs in the upper 80s, and heat index values into the middle 90s.

Thursday will be another day with storms and rain likely and highs in the lower 90s. Some of the storms again could contain strong gusty winds. The highs reaching into the lower 90s, means with high humidity we will see heat index numbers near 100. It is important to take precautions when out in this type of heat as your body will not be able to cool properly. Frequent breaks, shade, and fluids if outdoors.

Friday we will have morning lows in the middle 70s and highs around 90 with storms around, but better chances late in the day ahead of a cold front that will eventually slide through our whole area before midnight. Heat index values again will top near 100.

Saturday expect more clouds early, clearing later with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday more sunshine is expected with highs in the middle 80s. It will remain nice on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-ups return by next Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave