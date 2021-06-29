More rain & storms, plus heat relief around Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds before midnight, muggy, low 73

Wednesday: More rain & storms, high 85

Thursday: Rain & storms with front likely, high 79

Friday: Showers end before daybreak, partly cloudy, high 78

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-up, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Heavy rain and storms have been slowly drifting through our area, with the bulk of the activity near the I-71 corridor this afternoon. More storms are forming to the west as well, and all of it will be capable of some small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy rainfall. In fact, there is a double threat from rainfall, as we have a very soupy atmosphere, and the storms really have nothing to move them quickly.

The heavy, slow moving rain and storms will be possible through midnight tonight, and then skies remaining partly cloudy with high humidity and temps remaining in the lower to middle 70s overnight. Skies will be cloudier, and rain will start earlier on Wednesday with storms possible by mid to late morning and this should help keep our temps down near normal.

Highs in the middle 80s on Wednesday with rain and storms expected, some heavy rainfall as well. As we head into the day on Thursday we will have rain and storms likely ahead of a cold front with highs near 80 and some heavy rain likely too. The front should push south and east before daybreak on Friday with highs only in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies, with an isolated pop-up shower possible, but most of us will not see rain to start the holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will be comfortable in the lower 80s. We will still have a stray shower with highs in the lower 80s on Sunday for the Holiday. For those with Monday off for the holiday, it looks good, lots of sun, highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will push back up into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies, and more humidity.

-Dave