More rain, storms & muggy conditions

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Warm, muggy, a few showers & patchy fog. Low 68

Today: Muggy showers, few storms. High 79

Tonight: Chance for rain & storms. Low 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms possible. High 84

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid and warmer, pop-ups. High 85

Friday: Partly cloudy, muggy, few showers. High 86

Saturday: Chance p.m. storms. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will stick around the next couple of days as we tap into some deep tropical moisture.

Early this morning, we’ll watch for patchy areas of dense fog due to yesterday’s rain and a light wind. Remember when driving through fog to plan for extra travel time and use low beam lights.

After a muggy start to the morning, we’ll see the next round of rain showers stream in from the south. Showers will become widely scattered by the afternoon and include a few thunderstorms by the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Tonight and tomorrow, we’ll see more muggy conditions, rain and storms as moisture left over from tropical storm Fred moves into Ohio. While thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, they will be capable of producing areas of heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be just a touch above normal for this time of year falling to the mid to upper 60s and reaching a high in the mid 80s.

By the end of the week, we’ll keep around this familiar summer pattern of humidity and afternoon pop-ups as highs reach the mid 80s. This weekend will be far from a washout, but will still feature a few rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms, so keep the rain gear close!

Have a great day!

-Liz