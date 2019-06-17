More rain and storms moving in

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:



Tonight: Showers and storms continue, low 68

Monday: More showers and storms, high 80

Tuesday: Showers, thunderstorms, high 78

Wednesday: Rain and storm chances continue, high 82

Thursday: More rain, more storms, high 79

Good evening and happy Sunday!

After a wet and stormy start to Father’s Day, we saw a few breaks in the rain and even the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures thanks to this break climbed up near normal, which is 82 degrees.

Overnight, we’re going to continue to keep an eye on strong to severe thunderstorms. Just like last night, the threat for tornadoes is not zero, but is very low. The bigger threats that we will be dealing with as storms move into the area will be strong, gusty winds which could case damage and heavy rain which could lead to flooding.

As a front to our north becomes stationary tonight and into the workweek, we will stay under a very active weather pattern. We will have a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms with temperatures hitting highs near 80 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Since we will have this continued chance for showers and storms, flooding is something that we keep and eye on. So stay tuned to updates on watches and warnings.

Hope you have a great night!

– Liz