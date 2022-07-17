QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain & storms return, low

Today: Rain & storms, high 81

Tonight: Showers & storms, low 69

Monday: Rain & storms, high 82

Tuesday: Muggy, warm, high 88

Wednesday: Warm & muggy, chance for showers & t-storms, high 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More rain and thunderstorms are on the way for the end of the weekend and start of next week.

As an area of low pressure builds to the west, another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in today ahead of it. Showers and storms will become more widespread and produce heavy rainfall at times. Despite a warm start to the day, temperatures will be limited this afternoon to the upper 70s in most spots due to the clouds and rainfall.

The chance for showers and storms will continue tonight into Monday as the area of low pressure moves into the area. An associated cold front will sweep through Monday night, and be followed by drier air.

This will lead to a warm and sunny Tuesday with highs climbing to the upper 80s. But, I wouldn’t put the rain gear away too far just yet.

Another system will move in Wednesday. Ahead of the front, it will be a warm, muggy day with early morning lows in the 70s and an afternoon high around 90. This will be followed by afternoon thunderstorms that will start to wrap up Wednesday night as the cold front moves through.

Sunshine returns for the end of the week. It will be a seasonally warm day on Thursday with a high in the mid 80s ahead of highs near 90 with plenty of sunshine on Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz