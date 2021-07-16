More rain & storms could lead to flash flooding

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Scattered showers, rumbles, humid. Low 71

Today: Scattered showers & storms, flash flooding possible. High 86

Tonight: Rain & thunderstorms continue. Low 80

Saturday: Showers & storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 82

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower south. High 83

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Wednesday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Fri-YAY!!

A flash flood watch will be in effect for the area from 8 a.m. today until 2 p.m. Saturday. Multiple rounds of heavy rain & storms will be capable of producing 1-3″ and lead to flash flooding. If you come across a flooded roadway, remember “turn around, don’t drown!”

It’s a warm and muggy start the morning with a few spotty showers and low around 70 degrees. Rain and storms will become more scattered through the afternoon and evening as a front moves into northwest Ohio. The big threats with these storms will continue to be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and gusty wind with storms.

Showers and storms will continue tonight into Saturday. Even after the front moves through, we’ll see a few afternoon pop-ups on Sunday. Drier air takes charge for the start of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz