More rain & storms ahead of more comfortable temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers ending, warm and muggy, low 70-75

Today: More rain & storms, high 85

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms, low 70

Thursday: Rain & storms with front likely, high 79

Friday: Showers end before daybreak, then partly cloudy, high 78

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated p.m. pop-up, high 80

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, stray pop-up possible, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

Showers and thunderstorms will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week as a front moves into the area.

It’s another warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures only bottoming out in the 70s.

Rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will hang around this morning, then become more widely scattered this afternoon. While there is not a widespread severe threat, some thunderstorms could be capable of strong, damaging wind gusts. Because of the earlier arrival of showers, temperatures will be more seasonal today and top off in the mid 80s.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will continue as lows bottom out around 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, our focus will be on a cold front dropping into the area from the north. Because of this, showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Thursday, Thursday night and into the first half of Friday.

Cooler and drier air will take over for the holiday weekend, but we will still watch out for a few showers developing in the afternoon.

Sunny, drier weather takes over again for the start of the workweek and will help warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz