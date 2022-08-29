QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm and humid, p.m. rain & storms, high 89

Tonight: Scat’d showers & t-storms, low 71

Tuesday: Morning showers, clearing later, high 84

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & cooler, high 78

Thursday: Sunny Sky, high 78

Friday: Cool morning, then mostly sunny & mild, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

This afternoon and evening, heat and humidity will continue to act as fuel for more thunderstorms. Some of these could be strong to severe producing multiple strikes of lightning, brief heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Thanks to a southwest flow tonight, plenty of warm and muggy air will be in place and help to fuel another round of storms. Temperatures will slowly fall from around 90 this afternoon to the low 70s first thing Tuesday morning.

Rain and a few storms will stick around through the morning drive. This rain is along and ahead of a cold front that will cross through the area Tuesday afternoon. As the front crosses through the area, the chance for showers will start to clear out. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than today and max out in the lower 80s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Behind the cold front, high pressure will start to build in Wednesday through the weekend. This will help to bring back sunshine, but a northerly breeze will keep temperatures below normal. Early morning lows will start off in the mid 50s and be followed by highs comfortably climbing up near 80 degrees.

Sunshine will stick around for Labor Day weekend and highs climb back into the mid 80s.

Have a great night!

-Liz