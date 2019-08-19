More rain & storm chances early this work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, low 71

Tuesday: Chance of storms, esp, in the afternoon, high 89

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, chance of storms with the front, high 87

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, drier, nice, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm and muggy day today with temps pushing up into the upper 80s to near 90. We will see a mix of clouds overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds in the morning, giving way to widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat.

Wednesday we will have another chance of seeing some strong storms with a cold front working its way through our area. Temps should climb up into the upper 80s before the front works through.

The front should work south by midnight Thursday morning, and we will see slow clearing on Thursday with highs much cooler in the lower 80s. We will have some sunshine late day.

Friday will start off much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 50s, and highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. We will see a similar start on Saturday with temps in the upper 50s early, and climbing into the lower 80s during the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will see clouds starting to increase and highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity creeps back in. By Monday night we could see a few pop-up showers possible.

-Dave