More rain & some weekend storms on tap, & a cool down

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups early, partly cloudy later, low 54

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, showers & storms later, high 74

Sunday: Chance showers, breezy, cooler, high 62

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain at night, high 69

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very mild day again, we have another early evening round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder that have pushed in from the west. The main threat with these will be lightning, and a quick increase in winds. What is interesting the air continues to get more stable and drier as you move east, and should allow these to weaken as the push east.

Showers and a few rumbles will remain the forecast before 10pm tonight and then skies will return to partly cloudy overnight. Low temps will fall into the middle 50s to low 50s outside the city. Expect very similar temps to start Saturday as Friday morning.

Saturday will start with sunshine and some scattered clouds mixed with clouds increasing in the afternoon with showers and then thunderstorms starting form in our area. Highs will still be in the lower to middle 70s again on Saturday. One or two of the storms could be strong again with gusty winds being the main threat.

Saturday night showers will remain in the area with fair temps again about 10° above normal in the lower 50s. Rain showers will remain in the forecast for Sunday with breezy conditions and a chance of light showers with highs only in the lower 60s (near normal).

Monday we will see clearing skies, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Expect clouds to increase late Monday with showers possible Monday night with cooler air returning for Tuesday. Tuesday skies will clear with highs in the middle 60s.

Wednesday clouds will be mixed with highs just below normal in the lower 60s. With the bulk of the weather systems staying to our far south next week, expect slightly cooler than normal temps with readings staying near 60, but drier weather.

-Dave