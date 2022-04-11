QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, low 50

Tuesday: Clouds early, mixed clouds later, high 68

Wednesday: Rain & storms, breezy to windy at times, high 73

Thursday: Clearing skies, nicer pm, high 63

Friday: Clouds later, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Once again, it has been a wet day, with 9 of our first 11 days this month getting some light rain. Crazy enough with so many days with rain, we are actually running almost 1/2″ below normal for rainfall for the month. Tonight light showers will be possible mainly ahead of midnight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 50. We will see skies starting to break a bit on Tuesday with highs back above normal in the upper 60s with clouds increasing late. Rain will return for Wednesday, but very hit and miss to start the day. Winds will pick up through the day, and temps will surge into the 70s ahead of the cold front.

At this time, it appears the timing for the strongest storms might work in our favor, as they would arrive after sunset on Wednesday night, and primarily in the overnight hours which would keep the severe threat down. However, this will be something that will need to be monitored closely as, we have a marginal to slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather in this time frame.

Thursday will see the showers ending very early, and skies will start to clear during the day, with more seasonal air and temps back in the lower 60s. I expect to see a cooler night Thursday night with temps near normal in the lower 40s. This will set us up for a nice Friday with highs in the middle 60s with sunshine. Clouds will increase late Friday evening, as a weak cold front will approach and will bring up a slight chance of showers to start early Saturday morning.

This system should slice south, and the boundary will stall to our south, so significantly cooler air will not spill south. Highs on Saturday should still reach into the lower 60s with some sunshine during the day. Saturday night skies will clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s. I expect that we will see some sunshine for Easter Sunday, giving way to clouds later in the day as rain will approach the area again. Highs on Sunday will top in the upper 50s.

Rain will return for the start of next work week on Monday with highs in the upper 50s with on and off rain showers expected.

-Dave