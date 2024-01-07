QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Snow and wintry mix early, high 38

Tonight: Mostly cloudy patchy fog, low 28

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 39 (34)

Tuesday: Rain showers & gusty, high 48 (34)

Wednesday: Chance rain/snow mix, high 38 (29)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, high 41 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yesterday Columbus received 0.6″ of snow over at the airport. Another round of wintry mix is expected to move across central Ohio Sunday morning. All of this coming from the back end of the low pressure center that passed by yesterday. New snow accumulations will be from a dusting to a half inch for most of the area. As temperatures warm up this afternoon the snow will turn into a wintry mix. Highs today will reach the upper 30s.

Tonight the rain/snow chances will end and skies will remain mostly cloudy. A few areas may experience some patchy fog overnight. Low temperatures will be a bit colder overnight dropping to the mid-upper 20s across central Ohio. By the morning there will be a few more breaks in the cloud cover.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mostly quiet. Temps will warm back up into the upper 30s. Winds will begin to shift from the west to the east.

Tuesday were tracking our next system that will move through the region. Precipitation will start off as a wintry mix, but quickly transition into just rain showers. The rain will last virtually all day. Precipitation totals will range from about 1″-1.5″ of rain across central Ohio. Winds will increase in speed by the afternoon coming from the southeast at around 15-20 mph with gusts above 35mph at times.