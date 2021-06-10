More rain showers, few rumbles for Columbus area, changes are near

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, some patchy fog late, low 69

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and rumbles into the afternoon, high 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day pop-up, high 88

Sunday: Isolated early showers, partly cloudy, high 86

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been another day with another round of showers around our area. Showers will continue for a few more hours this evening with patchy fog forming overnight in spots. Temps will remain in the upper 60s to near 70 overnight.

The surface low is slowly moving across our area tonight into Friday, This means we will have a bit more uniform movement of the showers and few pop-up afternoon storms on Friday. The best chances of activity will be east of US-23 on Friday. Temps should push into the lower to near middle 80s.

Saturday expect more sunshine, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s, by late day we could have a few pop-up storms again during the heat of the day, but the coverage should be less than during the work week. Saturday night the cold front will push into the state.

As we head into Sunday morning, a few showers will be possible with the weak frontal passage. This will lead to another mild day in the middle 80s, but with less humidity. We will see a few more spokes of cooler and drier air kicking in early in the work week.

I think it will largely just lead to clouds sticking around for Monday and Tuesday, but can’t rule out a shower Monday night. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s, and will drop with the quick passage of a disturbance Monday night.

Tuesday should be in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will have cooler mornings on Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid 50s, highs will be around 80 both days as high pressure builds overhead with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave