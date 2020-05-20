More rain showers, but warmer temps returning ahead of holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some rain showers, temps stead, low 50

Thursday: Showers again, not as cool, low 63

Friday: Chance showers, few rumbles, high 74

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Rain showers continue today, but by far is has been the driest day of the work week so far, after 2 days with record rainfall. We will see more light rain showers to moderate rain showers moving into our area during the evening hours with scattered showers continuing overnight tonight.

Temps will remain in the lower 50s to mid 50s this evening and drop to around 50 by daybreak on Thursday. Thursday with the low still to our south-southeast, expect more showers on and off through the day with a bit higher concentration during the mid-morning to mid-afternoon hours on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday we will still be under the influence of that low… yes again. This time we will be more on the west side of it, with more breaks in the clouds, and temps climbing closer to normal in the lower to middle 70s. We continue to have rain chances with a few pop-up storms possible as well as we will be warmer.

The weekend will dry out for a bit on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. The weekend will feature a fair amount of sunshine on Sunday and Monday but with the more heat and some humidity and an another approaching slow moving system. We will have some late day pop-up storms both days.

Temps over the weekend will top in the lower to middle 80s. Temps will continue to stay in the lower 80s through Tuesday and Wednesday next week with better chances of showers and storms moving in by mid-week.

-Dave