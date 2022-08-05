QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers continue, low 72

Today: Showers & storms, high 84

Tonight: Showers & t-storms, low 71

Saturday: Scat’d PM storms, high 86

Sunday: Chance PM Storms, high 87

Monday: Rain & storms, high 86

Tuesday: More showers, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Fri-YAY!

More thunderstorms are on the way as we wrap up the week and start up the weekend.

Early this morning, we’ll continue to see showers and a few thunderstorms move up from the south. These will continue to push north as we head into the afternoon, and become widely scattered as we start to heat up. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. However, with dew point temperatures in the 70s, it will continue to feel muggy and more like the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Overnight, as we lose heat from the day, showers will become more isolated. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the low 70s.

Not much changes in our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. We will stay warm and muggy with lows int he 70s and high in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms will also make an appearance mostly through the afternoon and evening before dissapating as we approach sunset.

This pattern will stick around Monday as well ahead of a cold front that pushes through on Tuesday. Both days will feature widely scattered showers and storms along and ahead of this front.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in for the end of the week. This will be paired with high pressure which will help to clear out the clouds.

Have a great day!

-Liz