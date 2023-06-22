QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers later, mostly cloudy, high 75

Tonight: Rain showers, low 64

Friday: Sct’d showers & storms, high 76

Saturday: Sct’d showers clearing, muggy, high 82

Sunday: Partly cloudy, muggy, rain later, high 86

Monday: Showers & storms, breezy, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After a beautiful start to summer yesterday, our rainy pattern does make a return. With that said, we will still see a lot of dry time Thursday afternoon, with highs in the middle 70s and mostly cloudy skies. More rain then moves in this evening and overnight into Friday. This is as the low pressure system that has been bringing us periods of rain throughout the week starts to move into Ohio.

That low continues to bring us showers and thunderstorms throughout Friday, marking one of our wetter days of the extended. Highs stick in the middle 70s and humidity starts to rise.

Expect a few lingering scattered showers around the region Saturday, mainly sticking east and southeast as the low starts to pull into the Northeast. It will feel a bit muggy both weekend days, and temperatures will be warmer, in the lower 80s for Saturday.

We’ll see some sunshine Sunday, with hot temps, in the mid to upper 80s with that higher humidity. Expect a mostly dry first half of the day, with more rain moving in along a cold front Sunday evening and into Monday.

Scattered showers and storms then continue along that front Monday, and temperatures drop back to the lower 80s.

Our rainy pattern gradually works to clear up toward the middle of next week.

-McKenna