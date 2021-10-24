QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low around 50

Today: Rain showers likely, high 64

Tonight: Rain showers, low 58

Monday: Rain showers expected, high 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny & chilly, high 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, seasonally cool, high 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

More rain is on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek.

Today, a warm front will lift into the area. This will bring in a southerly shift in wind, which will help to boost temperatures into the mid 60. More notable will be the chance for rain and storms that moves in with the front. Rain showers will become more widespread around 10 a.m., then we’ll see a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see a brief break in showers before another round moves in. This next round of rain will be tied to an area of low pressure moving through the area, then a tailing cold front. The front will also increase our risk for thunderstorms, some of which could have strong wind gusts.

We’ll see a break in the rain Tuesday and Wednesday before another system moves in Thursday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz