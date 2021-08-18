More rain & muggy conditions on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Patchy a.m. fog, showers and storms, heaviest east/s-east. High 83

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms, muggy. Low 69

Thursday: Showers, chance of storms. High 84 (69)

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of storms. High 85 (70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray showers, storms possible. High 87 (68)

Sunday: Chance for p.m. thunderstorms. High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Reminant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fred is in the area this morning dumping heavy rainfall across the eastern third of the state. Because of this, flood watches will remain in effect for parts of the area through the afternoon and early evening.

As we head through the rest of the day, moister will wrap around from this post tropical area of low pressure and lead to a few more showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will be just a little warmer and more seasonal for this time of year and climb to the low to mid 80s.

Even with the remains of the tropical storm out of the area, we won’t be done with the chance for showers. Warmer temperatures, and high humidity will stick around for the rest of the week as a series of systems moves continuing our chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially with the heat of the afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Liz