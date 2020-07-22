More rain chances, storms, and a bit of a cool down

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d showers, few rumbles, low 72

Thursday: On & off showers and storms, high 86

Friday: More sunshine, stray pop-up later, mainly south, high 89

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 91

Sunday: Some clouds, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

We continue to watch as showers and storms move through the southern part of the state late today, we will be watching more showers and a few storms possible moving in this evening and into the early overnight hours ahead of a weak cold front.

After one of our coolest afternoons of the month, we are going to remain warm and muggy tonight with temps only falling a few degrees into the middle 70s by midnight with a chance of showers and a few rumbles, lows will drop to near 70 around the area.

Thursday that weak cold front will slowly work its way through our area bringing up chances of showers and storms across our area with the best chances along and south of I-71 during the day. Highs on Thursday will occur in the early afternoon in the middle 80s.

Friday that frontal boundary will wash out to our south. It looks like much of our area will remain partly cloudy on with a stray late day pop-up in the south possible, highs close to 90.

Saturday and Sunday look hot again, as sunshine should be the rule with clouds slowly returning during the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Saturday, and lower to middle 90s on Sunday. We will see another front approaching next week.

Monday will see storms late with highs in the lower 90s. We will climb to the upper 80s with scattered storms and the cold front pushing through late day Tuesday. Behind the front we will see cooler and drier air bringing temps back to normal by next Wednesday in the middle 80s with lots of sun.

-Dave