QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain before midnight, low 40

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain showers mainly late, high 51

Thursday: Early AM showers, partly sunny, high 52

Friday: Mixed clouds, shower at night, high 56

Saturday: Rain showers, mild, breezy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a cooler (still warmer than normal) and damp day today with rain showers on and off this afternoon, and some much cooler air up north. We will stay near that divide through evening and overnight tonight, so temps will fall this evening, and should slowly climb toward morning on Wednesday. Rain will mainly pick up after sunset tonight and should end before midnight.

Clouds will be the rule on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s, and a few isolated showers very late in the day and into the nighttime hours on Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Temps will start near 40 again on Thursday. Temps should push into the lower 50s on Thursday with partly sunny skies. We will see some sunshine mixed on Friday before clouds thicken late with highs in the middle 50s.

Friday late into the night our next system will approach from the southwest, this will bring back rain chances (as if we needed that) and bring up the southwesterly flow, with lows in the upper 40s. The new year will start off with rain showers, breezy conditions, and very mild temps in the middle to upper 50s. Shower chances will continue into Saturday night, and temps will fall to the upper 30s on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s daytime high will occur in the starting moments of daybreak with temps falling from the upper 30s early to near 30 by late in the day as a cold front passes in the morning. It will allow for early morning showers, that will be ending as snow showers as the winds shift and colder air catches up with the moisture.

The pattern will shift for early next week, as we will get high pressure to build in, but much colder, more seasonal air. Expect morning temps barely into the 20s in the morning on Monday and Tuesday. We will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 30s on Monday and the upper 30s on Tuesday.

-Dave