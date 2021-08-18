More rain chances, more heat, & humidity for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end early, patchy fog late, low 71

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d rain showers, few rumbles, high 83

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of pop ups later, high 85

Saturday: Warm & muggy, few pop-ups later, high 87

Sunday: Mixed clouds, sct’d pm storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another warm and muggy day today. We had heavy rains early in the day from what was left from Fred. This was mainly in the east and southeast part of the state. We will continue to see scattered showers following Fred to the east (southeast) away from our area.

After the showers fall apart early this evening, we will see mixed clouds overnight with patchy fog forming. Expect a warm and muggy night with little to no wind, and a very wet ground. This will allow that fog to form. Lows will start around 70 on Thursday. More showers will move in on Thursday with some possible afternoon storms and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday expect partly cloudy skies, with a little lower chance of storms, but still a chance, mainly later in the day with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday will start mild and muggy, with sunshine, we will see late day storms bubbling up once again. Not much will chance on Sunday with highs again in the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms, mainly after noon.

Monday I think with a front passing to our north, we will see a bit of a break in the activity, which should for the most part lag into Tuesday as well. This means temps will remain mild in the upper 80s both days with partly cloudy skies. By late Tuesday we could see a stray pop-up returning again.

On Wednesday we will start to get on the backside of a high and we will see a return of warm moist air and this will increase rain and storm chances later in the day on Wednesday, highs still in the upper 80s.

-Dave