More rain chances ahead of a cold front with wonderful changes

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated showers, warm & muggy, low 68

Thursday: Rain & storms early, night pop-ups with front, high 83

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 77

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a muggy day today with temps back up near normal. Most of our rain fell early today, but more is on the way for Thursday well before a cold front will move in Thursday night.

Tonight a few showers will stick around the area early, with mostly cloudy skies and temps falling to the middle to upper 60s. Humidity will be quite high again overnight with winds relaxing. Rain will move back into our area by Thursday morning with some storms possible during the morning as well. It appears the wettest part of the day on Thursday will be in the morning.

We will see a lull in the activity during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday which should allow temps to climb back to or slightly above normal on Thursday in the lower 80s. Thursday night after sunset the cold front will arrive in the northwest bringing a slight chance of a few pop-up showers.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies, with lows near normal in the lower 60s. Friday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. I expect to see an even cooler night Friday night as temps will fall into the lower 50s to upper 40s outside of town.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs again in the upper 70s to near 80. We will see clear skies Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s. We will see slightly warmer temps on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday for Labor Day skies will cloud up and we could have a few pop-up showers late in the day with highs in the upper 70s. We will see slight rain chances increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower 80s.

-Dave