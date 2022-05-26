QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Overnight: Rain showers, especially east, some local flooding, low 62

Friday: Rain showers, some rumbles, especially later, high 72

Saturday: Clouds early, clearing skies, high 75

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 83

Monday: Sunny, hot, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Late Thursday Night,

We had a Weather Alert Day with some gusty wind damage in our southern counties, and heavy rainfall as expected, with 1-2″ of rain being the normal today, with some pockets of heavier rainfall. We will continue to see lingering showers overnight, especially in the eastern half of our area.

Thursday will end up being the 2nd wettest May 26th on record for Columbus with almost an inch and 2/3rds of rainfall in the city. We will have some ponding overnight into the morning hours with runoff. We will see additional rain showers to start the morning on Friday.

Friday the upper low, which was to our west on Thursday, will slowly push across our area, and will give us additional showers and a few thunderstorms as well. These showers should not be as heavy as during the day on Thursday, but clouds will keep temps down on Friday in the lower 70s.

Friday night the low will push east of the state, and clouds will linger into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a day of transition as the low will pull away finally, and skies will start to clear up, with highs near normal in the middle 70s. Sunday will be a nice start in the upper 50s, and will climb to the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Memorial Day Monday will be a great summer-like day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. We will stay dry for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure will dominate, and highs will be near 90 or in the lower 90s both days. Rain showers will return ahead of the next cold front, a weak one, on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s with a chance of thundershowers later.

-Dave