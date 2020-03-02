More rain and warm temps on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Tonight: More showers, mild. Low 40

Tuesday: Morning showers, wrapping up through the afternoon and evening. High 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon showers breezy. High 53

Thursday: Increasing clouds, showers late. High 52

Friday: Rain and snow showers, cooler. High 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening!

It was a wet start to the workweek and more rain is on the way.

As a cold front continues to push through the area, we’ll keep around the chance for rain. Temperatures will be on the warm side tonight and only fall down towar 40, instead of our normal low in the upper 20s.

This means a wet commute in the morning, followed by showers wrapping up Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 5 degrees warmer than today and reach the mid 50s.

Mild temperatures continue on Wednesday as we climb from the mid 30s in the morning back up to the 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll also see a chance for rain showers.

Another front moves through by the end of the week. This will bring back the chance for showers on Thursday night and Friday. With lows near freezing, these showers will show up as a rain and snow mix.

Have a great evening!

-Liz