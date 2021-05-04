More rain and storms on the way to Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, thunderstorms possibly severe, breezy. High 73

Tonight: Showers, possibly thunderstorms. Low 49

Wednesday: AM shower, mostly cloudy. High 58

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers at night. High 59 (40)

Friday: Light showers, sprinkles, partly sunny. High 58 (43)

Saturday: Sunshine, late day showers. High 63 (41)

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tonight as cold front slowly makes its way across the state . It will come a MARGINAL RISK of strong to severe storms, mainly this afternoon and evening with the primary threats being strong wind and hail.

This afternoon, a line of thunderstorms is already pushing in from the south. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to spread from south to north through the day. Some of these storms will become strong to severe with the heat of the day as highs climb into the 70s. The biggest threat for severe storms will be strong, gusty wind and hail. While we will continue to watch for rotation with these storms, the better chance for a tornado will be down to the south in states like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

As the cold front moves through this evening, cooler, drier air will start to filter in. However, we could see a few straggling showers continue tonight into early tomorrow morning.

We’ll start off Wednesday morning around 50 degrees, then by Wednesday afternoon start to clear out not only showers, but some of the clouds as well. Temperatures will be much cooler and only top off in the upper 50s alongside a breezy conditions thanks to a 10-15 mph wind out of the northwest.

Cooler temperatures will stick around for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will both start off in the lower 40s, then top off in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking toward the weekend, temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 60s ahead of another round of rain. Showers will increase late Saturday and stick around through Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz