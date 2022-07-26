QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, heavier south, high 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 68

Wednesday: Rain & storms, high 82

Thursday: Showers & storms, high 83

Friday: Clearing, mild, high 80

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Tuesday!

Rain showers and thunderstorms will dominate the forecast the next couple of days ahead of a nice weekend.

A front has stalled out south of the area and will continue to kick up moisture through the evening and overnight, mostly south of I-70. While the heaviest rain showers will stay south of the Ohio River, we will all see light to moderate rainfall pick up tonight into tomorrow.

Tonight, spotty showers and clouds will lead to a slow cooling trend. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will be more seasonal on Wednesday and climb to the low to mid 80s alongside an increasing chance for rain and storms. These will be triggered on Wednesday from the front lifting north, then a second cold front moving in from the west on Thursday.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature thunderstorms in the area. The main risk with these storms will be heavy rain falling on already saturated ground, which could lead to flooding.

As the front moves out Friday morning, it will take the showers with it. The front will be followed by a cooler and drier northerly shift in wind. This will give us a dry and mild end to the week and start to the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Liz