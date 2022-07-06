QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chance storms early, warm and muggy, then more showers & t-storms, high 88

Tonight: Rain & t-storms, low 72

Thursday: Showers & few storms likely, high 87

Friday: Scattered showers, few rumbles, high 84

Saturday: Isolated early showers, then clearing, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are leading to flash flooding early this morning, and more rain & thunderstorms are on the way.

Early this morning there is a combination of flood advisories, flood warnings and flash flood warning in effect due to the heavy rain. We have already seen record amounts of rainfall around the state. The record for the most rainfall recorded on July 6 is 2.40 set in 1943.

Remember that it is never safe to cross a flooded roadway, instead, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Rain and storms will start to taper off through the morning drive, but since water takes a while to retreat, roads could still be closed through the morning. Thanks to a warm start to the day and a southerly breeze, temperatures will quickly jump to the upper 80s this afternoon, but feel more like mid 90s due to the high humidity.

Just like yesterday, the break from the rain will be short lived. After a warm and muggy start to the afternoon, thunderstorms will redevelop. The storms will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening, and just like this morning be capable of strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

We will see little relief on the way Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature warm, muggy conditions and thunderstorms, especially with the heat of the afternoon and evening.

Friday night into Saturday, a cold front will slide through the area and shift the weather pattern. Behind the front, drier air will filter in on Saturday. High pressure then takes charge on Sunday which will lead to sunshine and mild temperatures.

We’ll start the next workweek with more sunshine and warming temperatures ahead of the next chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz