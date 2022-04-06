QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, partly cloudy late, low 41

Thursday: Early sunshine, showers later, high 57

Friday: Rain showers, high 48

Saturday: Wet AM Mix to rain showers, high 46

Sunday: Chilly start, clearing, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another damp afternoon and evening with rain showers moving in. This is a pattern we will deal with for the next several days, as a few waves will move through with showers & cooler temps. Tonight, showers will mainly be early, followed by some clearing late with lows near normal in the lower 40s.

Thursday will start off nicer with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase, as rain showers will return late day with highs just short of the normal in the upper 50s. More rain will move in overnight and into Friday with temps generally struggling into the upper 40s Friday due to showers around the region.

Showers will continue Friday night and temps will fall into the lower to middle 30s, so wet snow showers will be mixed with rain showers to start the morning off on a chilly Saturday. Expect highs on Saturday to only reach into the middle 40s due to rain showers in our area. Skies will clear Saturday night, so lows will dip to near freezing for Sunday morning, but will set up for a brisk, but nicer day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday will see a wind shift, so clouds will increase through the day, but temps will start closer to normal around 40, and surge into the upper 60s later in the day. Showers will be set to return again by late Monday, and into Tuesday and Wednesday as the warm front that lift north will allow a return of warm moist air. Tuesday will start in the mid 50s and climb to around 70 with a chance of showers. More showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs again in the lower 70s.

-Dave